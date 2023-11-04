The 628th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 25, 2023. Their goal is to achieve health risk assessments conducted in the fields of industrial hygiene, radiological health and safety, environmental health and compliance, and hazardous materials emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US