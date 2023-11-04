The 628th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 25, 2023. Regular gas mask and respirator fit tests are essential to confirm the readiness of all personnel, guaranteeing their ability to respond efficiently to potentially hazardous scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8106620
|VIRIN:
|231025-F-CG010-1017
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
