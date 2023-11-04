Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training [Image 1 of 3]

    Bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 628th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 25, 2023. Regular gas mask and respirator fit tests are essential to confirm the readiness of all personnel, guaranteeing their ability to respond efficiently to potentially hazardous scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 21:10
    Photo ID: 8106620
    VIRIN: 231025-F-CG010-1017
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, Bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

