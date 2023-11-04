The 628th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering flight conducts radiation response training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 25, 2023. Their mission involves delivering global operational health risk expertise with the aim of enhancing human performance, informing commander decision-making, and offering support for health services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

