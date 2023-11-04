Photo of Joint STARS Sunset Celebration

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Air Control Wing along with military and civlian leaders pose after receiving various awards during the E-8C Joint STARS Sunset Celebration, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 04, 2023. Team JSTARS has been deployed every day for the past 21 years, flying more than 14,259 operational sorties equaling 141,169 flying hours in support of every combatant command around the world. . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

