    Photo of Joint STARS Sunset Celebration [Image 10 of 12]

    Photo of Joint STARS Sunset Celebration

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees fill up the hanger while wating for the arrival of the last E-8C Joint STARS during the Team JSTARS Sunset Celebration, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 04, 2023. Team JSTARS has been deployed every day for the past 21 years, flying more than 14,259 operational sorties equaling 141,169 flying hours in support of every combatant command around the world. . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 17:08
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of Joint STARS Sunset Celebration [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

