Col. Gregory Kuzma addresses the crowd after assuming command of the 419th Mission Support Group from Col. Jennifer Fiederer as part of a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 16:41 Photo ID: 8106374 VIRIN: 231104-F-MI196-1300 Resolution: 6604x4403 Size: 5.9 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill’s 419th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.