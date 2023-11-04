Hill’s 419th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Col. Jennifer Fiederer addresses the crowd as she prepares to relinquish command of the 419th Mission Support Group as part of a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

