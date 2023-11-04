Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill’s 419th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 4]

    Hill’s 419th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Col. Erik Fiederer, husband to Col. Jennifer Fiederer, looks on with the rest of Fiederer’s family as she prepares to relinquish command of the 419th Mission Support Group as part of a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

