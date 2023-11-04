George Washington conducts Replenishment at Sea

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) conduct a replenishment at sea with French logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

