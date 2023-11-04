Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) conduct a replenishment at sea with French logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8106337
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-NR343-1076
|Resolution:
|5240x3493
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
