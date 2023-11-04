Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) conduct a replenishment at sea with French logistics supply ship BRF Jacques Chevallier (A 725) in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. George Washington is conducting a replenishment at sea with BRF Jacques Chevallier demonstrating partnership and commitment in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 15:15
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    RAS
    France
    Cooperation
    CVN73
    Warfighter
    USSGW

