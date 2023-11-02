Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932d SFS change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    932d SFS change of command

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Edward Hunn, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Tyler Freeman, 932nd SFS incoming commander, during the 932nd SFS change of command ceremony Feb. 5, 2023 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

