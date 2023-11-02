Col. Edward Hunn, 932nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Tyler Freeman, 932nd SFS incoming commander, during the 932nd SFS change of command ceremony Feb. 5, 2023 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8106190
|VIRIN:
|230205-F-MV819-1011
|Resolution:
|1609x2412
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 932d SFS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT