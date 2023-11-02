Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932d Maintenance Dual AOC [Image 2 of 4]

    932d Maintenance Dual AOC

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    During the 932nd Airlift Wing August unit training assembly, the 932nd Maintenance Group hosted a dual assumption of command for the Maintenance Squadron and the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

