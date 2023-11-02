Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd MSG AOC [Image 1 of 4]

    932nd MSG AOC

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Stefanko 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    During the 932nd Airlift Wing October unit training assembly, Col, Dori L. Mansur took command of the 932nd Mission Support group. Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd AW commander, presented Mansur with the 932nd MSG guidon during the Assumption of Command ceremony held Oct. 14th, 2023 at the 932nd AW headquarters building, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 8106187
    VIRIN: 231014-F-FU926-2059
    Resolution: 1800x1199
    Location: US
    This work, 932nd MSG AOC [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jonathan Stefanko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command

