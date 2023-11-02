932nd MSG AOC

During the 932nd Airlift Wing October unit training assembly, Col, Dori L. Mansur took command of the 932nd Mission Support group. Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd AW commander, presented Mansur with the 932nd MSG guidon during the Assumption of Command ceremony held Oct. 14th, 2023 at the 932nd AW headquarters building, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

