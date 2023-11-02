Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew

Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez, 104th Fighter Wing aviation resource management specialist, dons mission oriented protective posture gear for a readiness exercise at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, Nov. 2, 2023. During the exercise, Rodriguez demonstrates her commitment to ARMS and ensures the unit's preparedness for any potential missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023
Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US