Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew

Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez is a force behind flight operations at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Rodriguez serves as an aviation resource management specialist, ensuring the coordination of aircraft and crew at the unit.



“I work alongside other ARMS specialists to schedule and coordinate pilots' assignments and training, ensuring efficient and seamless operations, " said Rodriguez. “Specifically, I inform them of their go's or no-go’s when they step at the ops desk before takeoff, schedule their flight plans, maintain communication while they are in the air, and report any mishaps if they occur. Additionally, I record their flying hours and any training they undergo upon landing.”



Rodriguez also prepares an encrypted CD of in-air exercises for pilot review during debriefing to enhance future sorties. She serves as a crucial scheduler and coordinator for flight operations.



“I chose aviation resource management due to the chance to work closely with our dedicated pilots and all those involved in operations," said Rodriguez. “Being fully immersed in our daily flying operations is something I deeply appreciate. Each drill and mission presents fresh challenges, and I find it incredibly fulfilling to work as a cohesive unit to overcome them.”



Maj. Rudy “Thorn” Cruz, 104FW pilot and supervisor of flying, often manages the operations desk, working alongside Rodriguez to ensure flights run smoothly.



“Every time we have Rodriguez on our team, she brings an uplifting and optimistic attitude,” said Thorn. “I always look forward to working with her because of the positive energy she brings to the squadron. Rodriguez's talents in the ARMS shop play a pivotal role in ensuring the 104FW’s pilots maintain the necessary currencies to protect our nation's borders against all air threats, foreign and domestic.”



In 2020, Rodriguez played a crucial role in Operation Capitol Response, where her exceptional communication and organizational skills earned her a position working alongside senior leadership. Her outstanding performance in managing a presidential mission led to Rodriguez being honored with the Air Force Achievement Medal. This medal is awarded to members of the armed forces serving in any capacity with the U.S. Air Force who distinguish themselves through meritorious service or exceptional achievements.



"When you receive a phone call granting you a two-day notice to be packed and ready to deploy to Washington, D.C., you learn a thing or two,” said Rodriguez. “During OCR, I was chosen to serve in the tactical operations center, assisting in imparting messages from leadership to enlisted personnel. I learned to maintain my composure amidst chaotic situations, demonstrating strong communication skills and boosting morale."



Aside from her military service, Rodriguez is interested in digital design, information technology, and visual programming and is currently seeking roles in information technology project management. Her military career has provided her with valuable management experience while enabling her to serve her community.



"At the 104FW, I am part of a close-knit community where every member feels like family," Rodriguez said. "The excitement of the military environment, along with opportunities for new adventures and the chance to make a meaningful difference in people's lives when needed, are compelling factors in my decision to work in ARMS."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 09:37 Story ID: 457199 Location: MA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew, by SrA Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.