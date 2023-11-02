Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez, 104th Fighter Wing aviation resource management specialist, prepares her target during a combat arms training and maintenance course at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, Nov. 3, 2023. Airmen from every career field must maintain a high level of proficiency in their daily skillset and their ability to protect and defend the Commonwealth and Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8106064
|VIRIN:
|231103-Z-TN372-2012
|Resolution:
|4901x6862
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Efficiency in Flight: How Senior Airman Diamond Rodriguez Coordinates Aircraft and Crew
