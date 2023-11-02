Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria [Image 3 of 4]

    20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during the halftime event at the 20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Latrice Harris, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent of plans and integration, U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kendra Walker, 30th Combat Training Flight noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and evaluation, and Senior Airman Cassidy Hunt, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, were honored during halftime. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 20:12
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US 
    Football
    USAF
    USSF

