Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during the halftime event at the 20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Latrice Harris, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent of plans and integration, U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kendra Walker, 30th Combat Training Flight noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and evaluation, and Senior Airman Cassidy Hunt, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, were honored during halftime. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

