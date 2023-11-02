The Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard presents colors during the 20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. AHC hosted service members with free admission to their Saturday football game. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 20:12
|Photo ID:
|8105611
|VIRIN:
|231028-F-VJ291-1006
|Resolution:
|4779x3414
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT