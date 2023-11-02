Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game [Image 1 of 4]

    20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard presents colors during the 20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. AHC hosted service members with free admission to their Saturday football game. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 8105611
    VIRIN: 231028-F-VJ291-1006
    Resolution: 4779x3414
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation game
    20th Annual AHC Military Appreciation Game halftime at Santa Maria
    20th Annual Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria
    20th Annual Military Appreciation game Santa Maria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Honor Guard
    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT