Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise [Image 2 of 3]

    NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise

    CHORRILLOS, PERU

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Tommy Lamkin 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    CHORILLOS, Peru (Sept. 13, 2023) Lt. Sierra Schluep, with the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, provides a demonstration of a lightweight insecticide resistance kit during a four-day subject matter exchange with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH, Ministry of Health Peru (MINSA), the General Directorate of Environmental Health, and the Peruvian Ministry of Health. NAMRU SOUTH, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise, conducts research on a wide range of infectious diseases of military and public health significance, and supports Global Health Engagement through surveillance of those diseases, including dengue fever, malaria, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted infections. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Larson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 8104627
    VIRIN: 230913-N-N1542-1035
    Resolution: 5765x3833
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: CHORRILLOS, PE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise [Image 3 of 3], by Tommy Lamkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise
    NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise
    NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT