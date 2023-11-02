NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise

CHORILLOS, Peru (Sept. 13, 2023) Scientists and entomology subject matter experts discuss insecticide resistance testing during a four-day subject matter exchange between Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH, the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, Ministry of Health Peru (MINSA), the General Directorate of Environmental Health, and the Peruvian Ministry of Health. NAMRU SOUTH, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise, conducts research on a wide range of infectious diseases of military and public health significance, and supports Global Health Engagement through surveillance of those diseases, including dengue fever, malaria, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted infections. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Larson/Released)

