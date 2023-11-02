NAMRU SOUTH, Partners Share Expertise

CHORILLOS, Peru (Sept. 14, 2023) Staff with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH, the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence and the Peruvian Ministry of Health pose for a photo during a four-day subject matter exchange on calibration techniques on fumigation and insecticide resistance testing. NAMRU SOUTH, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise, conducts research on a wide range of infectious diseases of military and public health significance, and supports Global Health Engagement through surveillance of those diseases, including dengue fever, malaria, diarrheal diseases and sexually transmitted infections. (U.S. Navy photo by Fanny Castro/Released)

