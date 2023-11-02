Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Borders, 319th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force deputy commander (Air Forces Cyber), about the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility, Oct. 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Throughout his visit, Hensley interacted with Airmen from various squadrons around the installation and saw the 319th Reconnaissance Wing mission first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

