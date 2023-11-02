Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley , 16th Air Force deputy commander (Air Forces Cyber), speaks with a group of company grade officers Oct. 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Hensley provided mentorship from his experiences and expressed his gratitude for the hard work they perform on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 8103963
    VIRIN: 231030-F-JP913-1044
    Resolution: 7188x5134
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB
    Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB
    Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Forces Cyber
    16th Air Force
    Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley
    16th Air Force deputy commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT