Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley , 16th Air Force deputy commander (Air Forces Cyber), speaks with a group of company grade officers Oct. 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Hensley provided mentorship from his experiences and expressed his gratitude for the hard work they perform on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

