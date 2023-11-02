Sixteenth Air Force Deputy Commander visits Grand Forks AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley , 16th Air Force deputy commander (Air Forces Cyber), receives a briefing on the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 mission from an airman assigned to the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Oct. 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. During his visit, Hensley spoke with Airmen from various squadrons within the 319th Reconnaissance Wing and learned what roles they play in the wing’s diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

