231030-N-CW190-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd class Michelle Chorny, from San Diego, performs maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 8103615 VIRIN: 231030-N-CW190-1039 Resolution: 3228x2152 Size: 748.95 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MH-60R Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.