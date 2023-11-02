Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing Food aboard USS Kidd [Image 2 of 4]

    Preparing Food aboard USS Kidd

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231030-N-CW190-1018 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd class Sebastian Thiergood, from Grand Prairie, Texas, prepares food in the galley aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 8103613
    VIRIN: 231030-N-CW190-1018
    Resolution: 4036x2691
    Size: 594.33 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US
    This work, Preparing Food aboard USS Kidd [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

