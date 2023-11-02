Preparing Food aboard USS Kidd

231030-N-CW190-1018 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd class Sebastian Thiergood, from Grand Prairie, Texas, prepares food in the galley aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

