    Bridge Watchstanding [Image 3 of 4]

    Bridge Watchstanding

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231030-N-CW190-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Ensign Isaac Ruse, from Delta Junction, Alaska, scans the horizon for contacts during a bridge watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 8103614
    VIRIN: 231030-N-CW190-1007
    Resolution: 3855x2570
    Size: 781.4 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge Watchstanding [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bridge
    watch
    uss kidd

