Bridge Watchstanding

231030-N-CW190-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Ensign Isaac Ruse, from Delta Junction, Alaska, scans the horizon for contacts during a bridge watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 8103614 VIRIN: 231030-N-CW190-1007 Resolution: 3855x2570 Size: 781.4 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1