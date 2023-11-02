Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Reactors Facility Turns Over Aircraft Carrier Prototype for Demolition [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Reactors Facility Turns Over Aircraft Carrier Prototype for Demolition

    ID, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Kellie Randall 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    The Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho turned over the aircraft carrier first design by Westinghouse reactor prototype (A1W) to the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management for demolition in a ceremony Nov. 2, 2023. After the ceremony, attendees toured A1W.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 06:58
    Photo ID: 8103610
    VIRIN: 231102-N-TU857-2346
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    prototype
    nuclear navy
    Naval Reactors

