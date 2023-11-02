Naval Reactors Facility Turns Over Aircraft Carrier Prototype for Demolition

Lee Juan Tyler (right), chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council, speaks with attendees during a ceremony where the Naval Reactors Facility turned over the aircraft carrier first design by Westinghouse reactor prototype (A1W) to the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management for demolition in a ceremony Nov. 2, 2023. The Naval Reactors Facility is located on the Idaho National Laboratory.
