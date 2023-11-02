Naval Reactors Facility Turns Over Aircraft Carrier Prototype for Demolition

Connie Fluor (left), manager, Idaho Cleanup Project, shakes hands with Gill Pratt, Naval Reactors Representative, during a ceremony to turn over the aircraft carrier first design by Westinghouse reactor prototype (A1W) to the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management for demolition in a ceremony Nov. 2, 2023. The Naval Reactors Facility is located on the Idaho National Laborataory.

