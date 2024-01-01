Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Surgery Aboard USNS Mercy

U.S. Navy LCDR Jaslyn Bushong from Oak Harbor, Washington, reviews the file of a Marshallese local before sending her into surgery as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), Nov. 2, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

