    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Surgery Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 6 of 8]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Surgery Aboard USNS Mercy

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Hendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Lt. Jessie Taborda escorts a Marshallese patient to an operating aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 2, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Surgery Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 8 of 8], by SA Gavin Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Surgery
    USNS Mercy
    PP24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1

