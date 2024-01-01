U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gabriel Valerio, from San Diego, performs cataract surgery on a Marshallese patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 2, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 8103319 VIRIN: 231101-N-RM312-1054 Resolution: 2841x3977 Size: 1.83 MB Location: MH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Surgery Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 8 of 8], by SA Gavin Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.