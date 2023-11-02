Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Engineers bring joy to Korean Orphans for the third consecutive year [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Engineers bring joy to Korean Orphans for the third consecutive year

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, volunteers meticulously organized an array of donated items that were gathered from across the workforce. Contributions included 15 boxes of items, comprising of video games, clothes, hanbok (traditional Korean clothing), bags, shoes, socks, caps, tumblers, accessories, make-up, K-pop CDs, toys, wireless headphones, school supplies, sanitation items, and a variety of snacks. The donations were subsequently delivered to Sungyook Children’s Home, just in time for the Chuseok holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    This work, Army Engineers bring joy to Korean Orphans for the third consecutive year [Image 2 of 2], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Community Outreach
    Far East District

