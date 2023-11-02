Army Engineers bring joy to Korean Orphans for the third consecutive year

Photo By YOHAN AN | Volunteers hailing from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District joined...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | Volunteers hailing from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District joined forces to spread happiness among Korean children for the Chuseok holiday on Sept. 25 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The Far East District gathered gift items for each child residing at Sungyook Children’s Home in an effort to give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) has once again brought smiles to the faces of the children at Sungyook Children’s Home, this time in celebration of the Chuseok holiday. This marks the third consecutive year of FED's community outreach efforts for the facility, following a successful donation drive on Children's Day last year.



In the weeks leading up to the holiday, FED volunteers joined forces to assemble 15 boxes filled with an array of items, ensuring that all 53 children at Sungyook Children’s Home received thoughtful gifts. The boxes contained a diverse assortment of goodies, including video games, clothing, traditional Korean hanbok, bags, shoes, socks, caps, tumblers, accessories, makeup, K-pop CDs, toys, wireless headphones, school supplies, sanitation items, and an array of snacks, among other items.



The significance of the donation drive goes beyond the material gifts themselves. Tracy Aristide, FED Equal Employment Opportunity Manager, found it important to be present to drop off the gifts with other district representatives.



"Giving back to the community is rewarding for me,” she said. “There is a universal law that says whatever you put out into the universe is what comes back to you. Since I am very fortunate at this time in my life, I feel obligated to help those less fortunate. It's about paying it forward."



The goal of this year's outreach effort was to ensure that all children would receive a special gift for the Chuseok holiday, and the FED team exceeded these expectations.



"I believe that this donation drive benefits the Far East District as much as it benefits Sungyook Children’s Home," said Col. Heather Levy, FED Commander. "Being able to contribute gifts to the children was very meaningful to the members of our district. Everyone I talk to wants to continue doing this donation drive in future years."



The Far East District's support to Sungyook Children’s Home exemplifies the true spirit of giving and community engagement, ensuring that these children have a brighter and more joyous future.



"We sincerely thank you for your support,” said Lee Hyun-gwi, Sungyook Children’s Home Manager. “The children were overjoyed to receive the gifts. We look forward to continuing our positive relationship in the years to come."



Sungyook Children’s Home, founded in March 1954, supports 53 children, ranging in age from 2 to 18. Established in the aftermath of the Korean War, the facility was created to provide shelter and care to children who had lost their parents during the conflict. To this day, Sungyook Children’s Home remains committed to its mission of offering a safe and nurturing home for children in need.