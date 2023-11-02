Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Engineers bring joy to Korean Orphans for the third consecutive year [Image 1 of 2]

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Volunteers hailing from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District joined forces to spread happiness among Korean children for the Chuseok holiday on Sept. 25 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The Far East District gathered gift items for each child residing at Sungyook Children’s Home in an effort to give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

