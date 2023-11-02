Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Jungle Familiarization Course [Image 7 of 7]

    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Jungle Familiarization Course

    BELéM, AC, BRAZIL

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    U.S. Army South

    Spc. Jose Quinones-Lopez, a Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), samples an abiu fruit at a basic Brazilian jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 02, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., Brazil and Partner Nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

