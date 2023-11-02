Spc. Jose Quinones-Lopez, a Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), samples an abiu fruit at a basic Brazilian jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 02, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., Brazil and Partner Nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:46 Photo ID: 8102968 VIRIN: 231102-A-JN745-3677 Resolution: 5798x4480 Size: 3.61 MB Location: BELéM, AC, BR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Jungle Familiarization Course [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.