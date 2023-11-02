Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Jungle Familiarization Course

Spc. Jose Quinones-Lopez and Pfc. Jameson Mohr, assigned to Charlie Company, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) sample an abiu fruit at a basic Brazilian jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 02, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., Brazil and Partner Nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

