Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) sample an abiu fruit at a basic Brazilian jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 02, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., Brazil and Partner Nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8102967
|VIRIN:
|231102-A-JN745-7739
|Resolution:
|6720x4200
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|BELéM, AC, BR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Jungle Familiarization Course [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT