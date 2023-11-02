Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2023

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members of the Camp Humphreys pound dough in order to make rice cakes, Oct. 28, during a cultural tour of Anseong. The rice cakes were made in the traditional Korean fashion and participants were able to take home their rice cakes following the cultural tour. The tour was provided by the city of Anseong with the intent of showing the beauty of Anseong and introduce traditional Korean culture to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members. (U.S. Army Photo by Mun Chong)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 8102959
    VIRIN: 231028-A-PI945-2852
    Resolution: 1344x893
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community [Image 4 of 4], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    Anseong
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

