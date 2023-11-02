Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community

Photo By MUN CHONG | Lt. Dickey Travis, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade adds...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Lt. Dickey Travis, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade adds pepper to a head of cabbage while learning how to make kimchi, Oct. 28, during a cultural tour of Anseong. Kimchi is a traditional food of the people of Korea and a staple in their diet. Participants were able to take home the kimchi they made following the cultural tour. The tour was provided by the city of Anseong with the intent of showing the beauty of Anseong and introduce traditional Korean culture to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members. (U.S. Army Photo by Mun Chong) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers and their families had the opportunity to visit Anseong City, Oct. 28, during a free culture tour. This tour was provided by the city of Anseong with the intent of showing the beauty of Anseong and to introduce traditional Korean culture to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members. The tour included visits to Yongseolho Culture Village and Anseong Matchum Land. At Yongseolho Culture Village participants were able to experience kimchi and rice cake making, and had the items they made packaged to take home with them.



“The Anseong city tour was an outstanding event, to say the least," said Lt. Dickey Travis, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade. "I had the unique opportunity to embrace Korean culture and make some of the finest traditional Korean cuisines such as kimchi and rice cakes."



The group also had the opportunity to visit Anseong Matchum Land, where they watched the Anseon Namsadang Baudeogi show. Anseong is considred the birthplace of namsadang - groups of entertainers who traveled the country during the Joseon era. The show was performed inside of a circular theater allowing the audience to surround the stage area. There, attendees watched the traditional Korean folk performance which included singing, dancing and acrobatics across a tightrope.



“What made this tour stand out from the others was the amazing Anseong Namsadang performance," said Travis. "This performance spoke volumes about the creativity and showmanship of the Korean culture."



In total, 35 Soldiers and their family members were able to participate in the event. In addition to visiting the sites, the group also enjoyed a Korean meal of bossam, bulgogi and newly made kimchi.



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs Office coordinates these culture trips in order to enhance the stay of service members and their families while in Korea.