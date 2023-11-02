Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community

Lt. Dickey Travis, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade adds pepper to a head of cabbage while learning how to make kimchi, Oct. 28, during a cultural tour of Anseong. Kimchi is a traditional food of the people of Korea and a staple in their diet. Participants were able to take home the kimchi they made following the cultural tour. The tour was provided by the city of Anseong with the intent of showing the beauty of Anseong and introduce traditional Korean culture to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members. (U.S. Army Photo by Mun Chong)

