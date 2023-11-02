Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community [Image 2 of 4]

    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2023

    Photo by MUN CHONG 

    USAG Humphreys

    Lt. Dickey Travis, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade adds pepper to a head of cabbage while learning how to make kimchi, Oct. 28, during a cultural tour of Anseong. Kimchi is a traditional food of the people of Korea and a staple in their diet. Participants were able to take home the kimchi they made following the cultural tour. The tour was provided by the city of Anseong with the intent of showing the beauty of Anseong and introduce traditional Korean culture to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members. (U.S. Army Photo by Mun Chong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 8102958
    VIRIN: 231028-A-PI945-2851
    Resolution: 684x1350
    Size: 843.1 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community [Image 4 of 4], by MUN CHONG, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community
    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community
    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community
    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Acrobatics, songs, rice making included in cultural tour for Humphreys community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    Anseong
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT