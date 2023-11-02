Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4

Spc. Lylah Heider, a best medic competitor assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drags a simulated casualty to safety during medical lanes for the 4th Inf. Div. Best Medic Competition at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Medics are important to the fighting force and need to operate at the extreme edge of the physical and cognitive domains, while maintaining resilience, focus and achieving mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

