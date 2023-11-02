Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4

1st Lt. William Norman, a best medic competitor assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drags a simulated casualty under a barbed wire obstacle at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Medics must be physically fit, mentally tough, and knowledgeable in various medical procedures and techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

