1st Lt. William Norman, a best medic competitor assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drags a simulated casualty under a barbed wire obstacle at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Medics must be physically fit, mentally tough, and knowledgeable in various medical procedures and techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8102954
|VIRIN:
|231102-A-CU183-4288
|Resolution:
|5734x3990
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
