Sgt. Kevin McGoldrick, a best ranger competitor assigned to 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, finds points on a map during a land navigation event at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|8102952
|VIRIN:
|231102-A-CU183-5961
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|32.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
