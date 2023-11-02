Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4 [Image 1 of 4]

    Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Kevin McGoldrick, a best ranger competitor assigned to 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, finds points on a map during a land navigation event at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    This work, Ivy Division's Best Ranger, Best Medic, Best Sapper Competition 2023: Day 4 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS

