Qatari Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al Doseri, Advisor to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Space and Telecommunications, middle-left, shakes hand with U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jordan O.E. Mugg, 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) commander, in front of the 18 SDS building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023. While at Vandenberg, Doseri and his delegation visited the 18 SDS in order to gain a greater understanding of our Space Domain Awareness network. The Qatar Armed Forces recently signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement with U.S. Space Command, which allows the exchange of information and enhances Space Domain Awareness globally. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 00:22 Photo ID: 8100912 VIRIN: 231031-X-VE588-1011 Resolution: 3594x2396 Size: 1.23 MB Location: VANDENBERG SFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatari Delegation, 18 SDS enhance global SDA through SSA sharing agreement [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.