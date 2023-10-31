Qatari Capt. Mahyan Al-Dosari, Office of Advisor to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Space and Telecommunications, right, listens to a question from U.S. Space Force Maj. Mercedes Edwards, 18th Space Defense Squadron director of operations, left after his presentation of Qatar’s Space Strategy at the 18th Space Defense Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023. Led by Qatari Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al Doseri, Advisor to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Space and Telecommunications, the delegation visited the 18 SDS in order to gain a greater understanding of their Space Domain Awareness network. The Qatar Armed Forces recently signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement with U.S. Space Command, which allows the exchange of information and enhances Space Domain Awareness globally. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 00:23 Photo ID: 8100916 VIRIN: 231031-X-VE588-1077 Resolution: 3703x2468 Size: 1.01 MB Location: VANDENBERG SFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatari Delegation, 18 SDS enhance global SDA through SSA sharing agreement [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.