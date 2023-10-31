Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qatari Delegation, 18 SDS enhance global SDA through SSA sharing agreement [Image 5 of 5]

    Qatari Delegation, 18 SDS enhance global SDA through SSA sharing agreement

    VANDENBERG SFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    Qatari Capt. Mahyan Al-Dosari, Office of Advisor to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Space and Telecommunications, right, listens to a question from U.S. Space Force Maj. Mercedes Edwards, 18th Space Defense Squadron director of operations, left after his presentation of Qatar’s Space Strategy at the 18th Space Defense Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023. Led by Qatari Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al Doseri, Advisor to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Space and Telecommunications, the delegation visited the 18 SDS in order to gain a greater understanding of their Space Domain Awareness network. The Qatar Armed Forces recently signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement with U.S. Space Command, which allows the exchange of information and enhances Space Domain Awareness globally. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

