Qatari Delegation, 18 SDS enhance global SDA through SSA sharing agreement

U.S. Space Force Col. Phillip Verroco, Space Delta 5 commander and Combined Space Operations Center director, right, provides a mission brief on the CSpOC to members of a Qatari Armed Forces delegation at the 18th Space Defense Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023. Led by Qatari Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al Doseri, Advisor to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Space and Telecommunications, the delegation visited the 18 SDS in order to gain a greater understanding of their Space Domain Awareness network. The Qatar Armed Forces recently signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement with U.S. Space Command, which allows the exchange of information and enhances Space Domain Awareness globally. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

