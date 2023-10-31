Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents the positional colors to Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Nov. 1, 2023. This marks the first time a senior enlisted advisor to the National Guard chief is recognized with such colors, a significant milestone in a tradition that dates back to 1636. Whitehead currently serves as the sixth Guardsman in this prestigious role. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 22:25
    Photo ID: 8100858
    VIRIN: 231101-Z-EP075-1005
    Resolution: 2633x2432
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors
    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors
    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors
    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Enlisted Development
    SEA Whitehead
    Gen. Hokanson
    Positional Colors Senior Enlisted National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT