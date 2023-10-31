National Guard marks new era with unveiling of Senior Enlisted Advisor positional colors

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents the positional colors to Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Nov. 1, 2023. This marks the first time a senior enlisted advisor to the National Guard chief is recognized with such colors, a significant milestone in a tradition that dates back to 1636. Whitehead currently serves as the sixth Guardsman in this prestigious role. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)
